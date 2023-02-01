AMERICA’S ALLOPATHIC HOLOCAUST! | The Prather Brief Ep. 31

Dr. Jane Ruby Discourse!
Utah Surgeon Schindlers Jab Nazis!
Hospital Hostage Rescue!
Heading to Homeopathy!
MORE PRATHER AT: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
JEFF’S SIGNED BOOK SET AT: [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO AMPINSIDER FOR EXCLUSIVE CONTENT, PODCASTS, BACKSTAGE ACCESS, EVENTS, AND MORE!
https://bit.ly/AMPInsiderSubscription
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/JefferyPratherPHD
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/ampsatphones
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/amppatriotsupply
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.