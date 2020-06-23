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David Icke - London Real - ROSE/ICKE IV – We Will Not Be Silenced – Digital Freedom Platform
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74 views • June 23, 2020
Brian Rose receives David Icke on London Real - June 14, 2020
Source link: https://freedomplatform.londonreal.tv/rose-icke-iv-we-will-not-be-silenced/
David Icke Reveals the Truth
A small handful of social media monopolies control everything that we say and that we see.
Over the last 2 months we have seen a disproportionate amount of censorship and have interviewed countless people who have also been shut down by these trillion dollar behemoths.
We believe you should have sovereignty over your mind & body. Join London Real for ROSE/ICKE IV on June 14th as we aim TO BREAK OUR OWN RECORD FOR A LIVESTREAM.
1. Fighting Censorship
2. The Agenda Behind COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter
3. Stop Believing Mainstream Media
4. Stop Identifying With The Labels
5. How The Cult Wants To Divide And Conquer Us
6. Why Defunding The Police Is Wrong
7. Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter?
8. The Cult’s Agenda
9. George Soros And The Cult Against Humanity
10. Hypocrisy Of The 1%
11. Who Benefits?
12. How To Not Contribute To The Division
13. Stop Acquiescing
14. Why Removing The Statues Is Wrong
15. Why There’ll Be A Second Lockdown
16. Mind Control
17. How To Create Equality and Opportunity
18. We Need To Stop Acquiescing
19. How To Get Rid Of Fear
20. Live Your Life As If You Had 10 Minutes To Live
Source link: https://freedomplatform.londonreal.tv/rose-icke-iv-we-will-not-be-silenced/
David Icke Reveals the Truth
A small handful of social media monopolies control everything that we say and that we see.
Over the last 2 months we have seen a disproportionate amount of censorship and have interviewed countless people who have also been shut down by these trillion dollar behemoths.
We believe you should have sovereignty over your mind & body. Join London Real for ROSE/ICKE IV on June 14th as we aim TO BREAK OUR OWN RECORD FOR A LIVESTREAM.
1. Fighting Censorship
2. The Agenda Behind COVID-19 And Black Lives Matter
3. Stop Believing Mainstream Media
4. Stop Identifying With The Labels
5. How The Cult Wants To Divide And Conquer Us
6. Why Defunding The Police Is Wrong
7. Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter?
8. The Cult’s Agenda
9. George Soros And The Cult Against Humanity
10. Hypocrisy Of The 1%
11. Who Benefits?
12. How To Not Contribute To The Division
13. Stop Acquiescing
14. Why Removing The Statues Is Wrong
15. Why There’ll Be A Second Lockdown
16. Mind Control
17. How To Create Equality and Opportunity
18. We Need To Stop Acquiescing
19. How To Get Rid Of Fear
20. Live Your Life As If You Had 10 Minutes To Live
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