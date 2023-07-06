THE ANOINTING OF MY BRIDE: THE 144,000

Written and published by Lucia on July 6/2023
LINKS TO RELEVANT DOCUMENTS PERTAINING TO THIS WORD:
WHO IS ISRAEL?, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ArtC8EJdNo&t=330s
THE 144,000, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peOBWu-yI5Y&t=7s
MY PRECIOUS BRIDE: THE 144,000, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=em8aaSC0sf0&t=379s
THE ANOINTING OF MY ARMY BRIDE, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05xyuXgFQ1M&t=526s
THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I&t=12s
A MESSAGE FOR MY ARMY - YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpMC3XF6MAs&t=466s
ARISE, MY PEOPLE!, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQXcxmsAL3k&t=4s
