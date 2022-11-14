Steve Quayle - Stolen Elections are Never Relinquished

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“Being a Christan is less about cautiously avoiding sin than about courageously and actively doing God’s will.”
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BREAKING: World Economic Forum Scrubs FTX Crypto Story From Website
https://welovetrump.com/2022/11/14/breaking-world-economic-forum-scrubs-ftx-crypto-story-from-website/
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Rich countries must spend $2 trillion per year for ‘climate justice’: UN report
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/rich-countries-must-spend-2-trillion-per-year-for-climate-justice-un-report/
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/world-will-look-differently-gone-transition-wefs-klaus-schwab-great-reset-world-leaders-g20-summit-video/