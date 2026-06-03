Worship Singer’s Restoration From Years of Suppressed Trauma and PPD - Christine D’Clario

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Many believers quietly assume that suicide, depression, and anxiety represent a spiritual failure, but Christine D’Clario breaks that stigma for good. Christine is a worship leader and the author of Healing in the Desert: Finding Your Voice on the Journey from Brokenness to Freedom. After navigating a life rife with trauma, confusion, and loss, Christine struggled to find God in the midst of the hurricane, even amid her Christian roots. Years of struggling and suffering culminated in a brush with suicide. This warrior shares what she believes to be the moments that led up to that near-catastrophic decision, and how the church was ill-equipped to discuss depression and anxiety. She emphasizes the importance of Luke 10:27, which commands us to love the Lord with all our hearts - the key to a solid Christian life.
TAKEAWAYS
The church generally fails to address mental and emotional health from a pragmatic perspective
Mental health resources have significantly expanded today, however, there are more people needing assistance than ever before
Confession is key - reaching out and asking for help is the first step in the healing journey
The church should address mental health with clarity and Biblical truth and be prepared to offer help to those that need it
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