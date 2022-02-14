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CAROL TELLS US HOW NHS STAFF MISTREATED HER
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60 views • February 14, 2022
MAKE SURE YOU RECORD THE NAME OF EVERY CRIMINAL BASTARD THAT WENT ALONG WITH THIS TOXIC COVID CON HOAX💥💪🥊
Your Government are Lawless TERRORIST we are at war and the sooner you wrap your brains around that fact the better off you will be. http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Jefferson-Mack-Invisible-Resistance-to-Tyranny.pdf
Your Government are Lawless TERRORIST we are at war and the sooner you wrap your brains around that fact the better off you will be. http://www.earthlyfireflies.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Jefferson-Mack-Invisible-Resistance-to-Tyranny.pdf
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