This is HORRIBLE and Putin says "no more" | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Is Ukraine using chemical weapons on Russian forces, which would be a violation of international laws? If so, why the silence from the mainstream media and Western governments? We speak to Scott Ritter, the person who warned that there were NOT weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, about whether or not there ARE now.

Mirrored - Redacted News

ukrainepoison gasscott ritter

