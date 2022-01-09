BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brave Nurse SGTReport|Nurse Exposes CDC & Fauci | Covid Vax Lies | IMPORTANT DOC LINKS
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
383 views • January 09, 2022
Eugenics/Vaccines/
SGT Interviews-Original Content
August 20, 2021 0
from SGT Report:
I HAVE SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL DO AND ITS NOT HARD, READ BELOW.

4-Week Emergency Food Supply:
LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL: SAVE 25%
http://preparewithsgtreport.com/

A courageous registered nurse has come forward to blow the whistle on the CDC, Dr. Fauci & the mainstream mockingbird media’s covid “vaccine” lies. Her name in Nicole and in coming weeks she’ll drop more bombshells.


IF YOU WANT TO HELP, GO HERE, PRINT THESE OFF AND GIVE THEM TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS》(and dont forget to make a copy for yourself :)

Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》

Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》
The following forms are provided to help families, employees, students, and parents successfully implement complete due diligence and informed consent with respect to COVID-19 injections.

》For Family Members
Click to Download PDF》

https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormFamilyFinancialEUA.pdf

Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
The goal of this Family Financial Disclosure Form is to ensure that an adverse event or death of one family member does not translate into long-lived or permanent financial destruction for the entire family.

》For Employees
Click to Download PDF》

https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormEmployeesEUA.pdf

Employer Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
This is a form every employee who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their company. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.

》For Students
Click to Download PDF》

https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormStudentsEUA.pdf

School Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
This is a form every student who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their school. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.

》For Parents
Click to Download PDF》

https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-ParentalAuthorityEUA.pdf

Notice and Declaration of Parental Authority Requirement of Disclosure and Safety of Medical Treatment/s》
This is a form that parents can use to notify relevant parties that they do not give consent to their child being administered a COVID-19 injection without the parent’s express written informed consent. It states that no such consent will be considered without a detailed response to a series of questions.


Related Reading
https://home.solari.com/forms/
(Hyperlinks at thr bottom of page)

DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTS
https://news.gab.com/category/free-speech/

Advice on Vaccines for Employees or Potential Employees against Mandates by Government or Employers》
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/15/advice-on-vaccines-for-employees-or-potential-employees-against-mandates-by-government-or-employers/#more-243650

College Students Reject COVID Vaccine Mandates — By Voting With Their Dollars》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/college-students-reject-covid-vaccine-mandates/

Letters from Children’s Health Defense: Notice for Employers, Universities and Other Institutions Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/CHD-notice-for-EUA-vaccines.pdf

Letter from Frontline Doctors: Covid-19 Experimental Vaccine Candidates》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/6076e3e727bb4e3ee4bd8b74_Vaccine-Public-Letter.pdf

NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 TESTS》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-testing.pdf

NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 MASKS》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-masks.pdf

NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONSMANDATING COVID-19 VACCINES》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-vaccines.pdf
Keywords
vaccinesgenocidenwodepopulationdemocidecovidgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS Opens Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation Health Risks, Seeks Public Comment by Oct. 21

HHS Opens Inquiry Into Wireless Radiation Health Risks, Seeks Public Comment by Oct. 21

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Stair Climbing to Longevity

Study Links Stair Climbing to Longevity

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links High Polyphenol Intake to Reduced Risk of Short Telomeres

Study Links High Polyphenol Intake to Reduced Risk of Short Telomeres

Coco Somers
Mugwort May Support Digestion and Skin Health, Report Says

Mugwort May Support Digestion and Skin Health, Report Says

Iva Greene
Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Your car is turning bottled water into a plastic cocktail, studies show

Cassie B.
Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Health Reports Outline Strategies for Better Sleep

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy