© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brave Nurse SGTReport|Nurse Exposes CDC & Fauci | Covid Vax Lies | IMPORTANT DOC LINKS
Follow
5
Share
Report
383 views • January 09, 2022
Eugenics/Vaccines/
SGT Interviews-Original Content
August 20, 2021 0
from SGT Report:
I HAVE SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL DO AND ITS NOT HARD, READ BELOW.
4-Week Emergency Food Supply:
LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL: SAVE 25%
http://preparewithsgtreport.com/
A courageous registered nurse has come forward to blow the whistle on the CDC, Dr. Fauci & the mainstream mockingbird media’s covid “vaccine” lies. Her name in Nicole and in coming weeks she’ll drop more bombshells.
IF YOU WANT TO HELP, GO HERE, PRINT THESE OFF AND GIVE THEM TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS》(and dont forget to make a copy for yourself :)
Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》
Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》
The following forms are provided to help families, employees, students, and parents successfully implement complete due diligence and informed consent with respect to COVID-19 injections.
》For Family Members
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormFamilyFinancialEUA.pdf
Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
The goal of this Family Financial Disclosure Form is to ensure that an adverse event or death of one family member does not translate into long-lived or permanent financial destruction for the entire family.
》For Employees
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormEmployeesEUA.pdf
Employer Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
This is a form every employee who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their company. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.
》For Students
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormStudentsEUA.pdf
School Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
This is a form every student who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their school. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.
》For Parents
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-ParentalAuthorityEUA.pdf
Notice and Declaration of Parental Authority Requirement of Disclosure and Safety of Medical Treatment/s》
This is a form that parents can use to notify relevant parties that they do not give consent to their child being administered a COVID-19 injection without the parent’s express written informed consent. It states that no such consent will be considered without a detailed response to a series of questions.
Related Reading
https://home.solari.com/forms/
(Hyperlinks at thr bottom of page)
DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTS
https://news.gab.com/category/free-speech/
Advice on Vaccines for Employees or Potential Employees against Mandates by Government or Employers》
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/15/advice-on-vaccines-for-employees-or-potential-employees-against-mandates-by-government-or-employers/#more-243650
College Students Reject COVID Vaccine Mandates — By Voting With Their Dollars》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/college-students-reject-covid-vaccine-mandates/
Letters from Children’s Health Defense: Notice for Employers, Universities and Other Institutions Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/CHD-notice-for-EUA-vaccines.pdf
Letter from Frontline Doctors: Covid-19 Experimental Vaccine Candidates》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/6076e3e727bb4e3ee4bd8b74_Vaccine-Public-Letter.pdf
NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 TESTS》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-testing.pdf
NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 MASKS》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-masks.pdf
NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONSMANDATING COVID-19 VACCINES》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-vaccines.pdf
SGT Interviews-Original Content
August 20, 2021 0
from SGT Report:
I HAVE SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL DO AND ITS NOT HARD, READ BELOW.
4-Week Emergency Food Supply:
LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL: SAVE 25%
http://preparewithsgtreport.com/
A courageous registered nurse has come forward to blow the whistle on the CDC, Dr. Fauci & the mainstream mockingbird media’s covid “vaccine” lies. Her name in Nicole and in coming weeks she’ll drop more bombshells.
IF YOU WANT TO HELP, GO HERE, PRINT THESE OFF AND GIVE THEM TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS》(and dont forget to make a copy for yourself :)
Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》
Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》
The following forms are provided to help families, employees, students, and parents successfully implement complete due diligence and informed consent with respect to COVID-19 injections.
》For Family Members
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormFamilyFinancialEUA.pdf
Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
The goal of this Family Financial Disclosure Form is to ensure that an adverse event or death of one family member does not translate into long-lived or permanent financial destruction for the entire family.
》For Employees
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormEmployeesEUA.pdf
Employer Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
This is a form every employee who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their company. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.
》For Students
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-FormStudentsEUA.pdf
School Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》
This is a form every student who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their school. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.
》For Parents
Click to Download PDF》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/sr20210820-ParentalAuthorityEUA.pdf
Notice and Declaration of Parental Authority Requirement of Disclosure and Safety of Medical Treatment/s》
This is a form that parents can use to notify relevant parties that they do not give consent to their child being administered a COVID-19 injection without the parent’s express written informed consent. It states that no such consent will be considered without a detailed response to a series of questions.
Related Reading
https://home.solari.com/forms/
(Hyperlinks at thr bottom of page)
DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTS
https://news.gab.com/category/free-speech/
Advice on Vaccines for Employees or Potential Employees against Mandates by Government or Employers》
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/15/advice-on-vaccines-for-employees-or-potential-employees-against-mandates-by-government-or-employers/#more-243650
College Students Reject COVID Vaccine Mandates — By Voting With Their Dollars》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/college-students-reject-covid-vaccine-mandates/
Letters from Children’s Health Defense: Notice for Employers, Universities and Other Institutions Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/CHD-notice-for-EUA-vaccines.pdf
Letter from Frontline Doctors: Covid-19 Experimental Vaccine Candidates》
https://home.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/6076e3e727bb4e3ee4bd8b74_Vaccine-Public-Letter.pdf
NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 TESTS》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-testing.pdf
NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 MASKS》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-masks.pdf
NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONSMANDATING COVID-19 VACCINES》
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/chd-notice-for-eua-vaccines.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.