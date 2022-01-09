Brave Nurse SGTReport|Nurse Exposes CDC & Fauci | Covid Vax Lies | IMPORTANT DOC LINKS

Eugenics/Vaccines/SGT Interviews-Original ContentAugust 20, 2021 0from SGT Report:I HAVE SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL DO AND ITS NOT HARD, READ BELOW.4-Week Emergency Food Supply:LIMITED-TIME SPECIAL: SAVE 25%A courageous registered nurse has come forward to blow the whistle on the CDC, Dr. Fauci & the mainstream mockingbird media’s covid “vaccine” lies. Her name in Nicole and in coming weeks she’ll drop more bombshells.IF YOU WANT TO HELP, GO HERE, PRINT THESE OFF AND GIVE THEM TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS》(and dont forget to make a copy for yourself :)Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》Solari Report Forms for COVID-19 Injections Available as Downloadable PDFs》The following forms are provided to help families, employees, students, and parents successfully implement complete due diligence and informed consent with respect to COVID-19 injections.》For Family MembersClick to Download PDF》Family Financial Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》The goal of this Family Financial Disclosure Form is to ensure that an adverse event or death of one family member does not translate into long-lived or permanent financial destruction for the entire family.》For EmployeesClick to Download PDF》Employer Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》This is a form every employee who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their company. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.》For StudentsClick to Download PDF》School Disclosure Form for COVID-19 Injections》This is a form every student who is faced with this situation needs to submit to the authorized officer of their school. It is 100% legally accurate, forces them to respond to your questions (already on the form for you), provides you with all requirements by the FDA, makes them review all of the ways they are breaking the law, and holds them 100% financially responsible, requiring a signature.》For ParentsClick to Download PDF》Notice and Declaration of Parental Authority Requirement of Disclosure and Safety of Medical Treatment/s》This is a form that parents can use to notify relevant parties that they do not give consent to their child being administered a COVID-19 injection without the parent’s express written informed consent. It states that no such consent will be considered without a detailed response to a series of questions.Related Reading(Hyperlinks at thr bottom of page)DOWNLOAD COVID VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION DOCUMENTSAdvice on Vaccines for Employees or Potential Employees against Mandates by Government or Employers》College Students Reject COVID Vaccine Mandates — By Voting With Their Dollars》Letters from Children’s Health Defense: Notice for Employers, Universities and Other Institutions Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines》Letter from Frontline Doctors: Covid-19 Experimental Vaccine Candidates》NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 TESTS》NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONS MANDATING COVID-19 MASKS》NOTICE FOR EMPLOYERS, UNIVERSITIES AND OTHER INSTITUTIONSMANDATING COVID-19 VACCINES》