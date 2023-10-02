WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT! (Follow-up to Profiting from Disaster)

CERT Program:https://community.fema.gov/PreparednessCommunity/s/welcome-to-cert?language=en_US







For those who would like to support my work:

✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly):

www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

✅ Zelle using my name & email below:

Peggy Hall

[email protected]

✅ Send checks, cards, letters here:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674





I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here.





✅Email us: [email protected]





✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE

https://substack.com/@peggyhall





✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv



