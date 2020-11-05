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LONDRES_24.10.20_MULTITUD REUNIDA POR LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS
El Otro Enfoque
El Otro Enfoque
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5 views • November 05, 2020
Nuevamente miles de personas se reúnen en el centro de Londres para reclamar la vuelta de los derechos humanos que nos han robado en cuestión de 7 meses. En esta ocasión sólo reflejo el lado positivo del evento, el poder de miles de personas reunidas por una misma causa, cada uno con sus ideologías y sus creencias. Niños, abuelos, padres, jóvenes, maduros, de todos los colores y condiciones. Música, fiesta y sobre todo, MUY BUEN HUMOR!!!!
Medicina pura para los tiempos que corren!!
En el video anterior se puede ver cómo fue el final. Como siempre, y cada vez más estos actos están siendo boicoteados. Al final del evento siempre queda la policía junto a los ejemplares de protestantes más agresivos. En España ya salieron videos demostrando cómo la propia policía infiltra estos actos. Aquí en Londres, desde al menos el mes de septiembre, se puede intuir un modus operandi parecido al final del acto, cuando ya desaparecen las abuelas con bastón y los carricoches.

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Música:

Celtic Impulse by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3484-celtic-impulse
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Feelin Good by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3744-feelin-good
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Surf Shimmy by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4448-surf-shimmy
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

The Show Must Be Go by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/4509-the-show-must-be-go
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

The Entertainer by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5765-the-entertainer
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Keywords
londresprotestasderechos humanosoctubre 24
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