LONDRES_24.10.20_MULTITUD REUNIDA POR LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS

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Medicina pura para los tiempos que corren!!
En el video anterior se puede ver cómo fue el final. Como siempre, y cada vez más estos actos están siendo boicoteados. Al final del evento siempre queda la policía junto a los ejemplares de protestantes más agresivos. En España ya salieron videos demostrando cómo la propia policía infiltra estos actos. Aquí en Londres, desde al menos el mes de septiembre, se puede intuir un modus operandi parecido al final del acto, cuando ya desaparecen las abuelas con bastón y los carricoches.
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Celtic Impulse by Kevin MacLeod
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Feelin Good by Kevin MacLeod
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Surf Shimmy by Kevin MacLeod
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The Show Must Be Go by Kevin MacLeod
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The Entertainer by Kevin MacLeod
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