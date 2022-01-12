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Getting Better by the day. A Spanking is coming. Climate science is the most Absurdly Politicized and Fraudulent science on earth today. Snowflakes, check yourself!
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55 views • January 12, 2022
Big Solar Eruption, Magnetic Universe, Spanking Scientists
CLIMATE MINI-SERIES:
Part 1: https://youtu.be/jQtDLGPuX3o
Part 2: https://youtu.be/8_rb98g0jwU
Part 3: https://youtu.be/21yhXjonvqM
Part 4: https://youtu.be/dZwa2a2nJz0
SOCIAL MEDIA:
GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/bendavidson
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
TODAY'S LINKS:
2021 US Climate: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/temp-and-pr...
Most Extreme Superflare Star: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.04080.pdf
Cosmology Problems from CMB Analysis: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.03799.pdf
No Dark Matter Waves: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.03422.pdf
CLIMATE MINI-SERIES:
Part 1: https://youtu.be/jQtDLGPuX3o
Part 2: https://youtu.be/8_rb98g0jwU
Part 3: https://youtu.be/21yhXjonvqM
Part 4: https://youtu.be/dZwa2a2nJz0
SOCIAL MEDIA:
GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/bendavidson
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
TODAY'S LINKS:
2021 US Climate: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/temp-and-pr...
Most Extreme Superflare Star: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.04080.pdf
Cosmology Problems from CMB Analysis: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.03799.pdf
No Dark Matter Waves: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2201.03422.pdf
Keywords
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