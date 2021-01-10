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THE TIMELINE - Donald Trump, Q and The Great Awakening
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168 views • January 10, 2021
This shows how Trump has set-the stage with World leaders in order to take our/their deep state down. The DS social media platforms do not want you to see it and deletes it where ever we all try to share. Everything we are watching re: top leaders 'spatting' with Trump is all a show. They have submitted to the white hat plan and are working 'with' Trump to finish what JFK started.
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