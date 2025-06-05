BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ACCLAIMED MUSICIAN DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
ChestyP
ChestyP
55 followers
1
1 day ago

"As many of yall know I have been laid low by a rare cancer called a sarcoma. What I thought was a prolonged lung infection turned out to be much more sinister, with growths round my hearts and pulmonary artery. On February 9th I entered the ER & have been in the hospital ever since. Doctors of varying humanity have given me days, or weeks to live, but I live by my odds and not there’s. I am currently lookin for the next opportunities to overcome this cool deck of cards I’ve been dealt. I’ve been taken off most my iv’s, and gotten off a lot of the drugs they had me on. I’m feelin better than I have since I entered this facility, and am hoping to continue my next step into my recovery and my future as a survivor. I am taking things day by day and conserving and building the energy I need to overcome this affliction. I refuse to speak from the past tense, because there is beauty and life in the struggle I am currently fighting, and I will overcome this. My next quest is to access/gain contact with as many cancer facilities to access more proper care for what I need to succeed over this cancer. I do not know how long this fight will take, but I know so long as my heart beats I will overcome this."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-nat-fight-stage-iv-cancer


###


January 15, 2021 @natmyersyall

"Get a vaccine, wear a mask, and hope you and yours keep safe in this difficult January, and if you’re watching this in the spring, hope you got the blooms waiting. We all need to wake up to the burning of our roses.""


https://www.instagramDOTcom/natmyersyall/reel/CKFBuXdlwwZ/


###


@natmyersyall

May 1, 2025

3/6 cancer treatments done. Halfway through, & it’s harder than ever. I barely made it through. I never been so blue, and never been so grateful.


Before I went in I had a ct scan that showed the tumors in my lungs and my veins is shrinking, and I thank the Lord for the good news. Fighting this disease, everyday feels like a poker game. Certainty is elusive, but that’s what survivin looks like for all of us, in a way.


I am fatigued and exhausted, but my fingers remain nimble, & syncopation of the appreciation of life flows through me. I was told that chemo does a complete 180 on one’s body chemistry, and I feel the poison and the cure.


Tommy Johnson sang it best,


Canned heat don’t kill me, crying babe, I’ll never die



https://www.instagramDOTcom/natmyersyall/p/DJIShKMSOYk/


###



Acclaimed blues musician Nat Myers faces battle with a rare cancer

Apr 14, 2025

In 2023, we told you about the debut of Nat Myers, an acclaimed blues musician from Kentucky. American Songwriter said his work "reverberates with the sound of a deep bluesman from the 20s and 30s."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=09ut7RDxY2Y

