Dr. Duke Pesta Reveals Strategically Planned Socialist Takeover of Public Education



Dr. Duke Pesta is the Executive Director of FreedomProject Academy, an incredible, fully-accredited Christian and classical homeschool education for students of all ages. He is also one of the nation’s foremost authorities on Common Core, and has delivered more than 1,000 talks in 46 states. Dr. Duke reveals the insidious plan of public schools to segregate children away from parents, undermine their faith, and destroy their love of freedom and patriotism. America is the last and best hope left in the world, he says, and progressivism is working overtime to bring her down. Today’s classrooms are largely led by progressive, socialist “educrats,” he shares. Dr. Duke also unveils the truth about Critical Race Theory, and why the left desperately wants to destroy America.







TAKEAWAYS





The purpose of the Department of Education has always been about control





Dr. Duke’s videos have been viewed collectively online more than 100 million times





If the left can undermine individualism and freedom in America, there will be no more impediments to globalism





FreedomProject Academy is an excellent Pro-America homeschooling option for your kids







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Students Believe America Invented Slavery Video: https://bit.ly/3xGXhm0

Drop My Class if You’re Offended by Free Speech Video: https://bit.ly/3tpX4RF

FreedomProject Academy Testimonial Video: https://bit.ly/3zDz9SG





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