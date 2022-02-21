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Covid vaccine exposed by ProjectVeritas Part 5
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122 views • February 21, 2022
Question came in as an enquiry to our Med Info Group. Specifically asking, “did pfizer make use of a cell line from an aborted foetus when carrying out confirmatory tests for this vaccine?
We’ve tried to really hard not to share unless it’s strictly necessary and mission critical.
Human fetal derived cell lines are not used to produce our investigational vaccines, which consists of synthetic and enzymatically produced components. One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.
We’ve tried to really hard not to share unless it’s strictly necessary and mission critical.
Human fetal derived cell lines are not used to produce our investigational vaccines, which consists of synthetic and enzymatically produced components. One or more cell lines with an origin that can be traced back to human fetal tissue has been used in laboratory tests associated with the vaccine program.
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