Texas has become so critical that a significant no of farmers are forced to sell their livestock

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Russia Ukraine Updates
The drought in Texas has become so critical that a significant number of farmers are forced to sell their livestock. The video shows a multi-kilometer queue of farmers selling off their cattle. And considering we KNOW that they can MAKE RAIN whenever and wherever they want, this should make you take pause to understand the famines will be intentionally orchestrated by the beast system
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