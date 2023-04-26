Create New Account
Skyfall 2018: The 70th Week of Daniel by Pastor Ted Nienstedt
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

October 6th, 2018

Pastor Ted Nienstedt is the Pastor of Fire & Grace Church in Raleigh NC. He gave a great breakdown of the prophecy of Daniel 9 concerning the 70th Week of Daniel. That passage pinpoints the time the Messiah Jesus Christ would come the first time and foretells that there will be a final "week' of years that will be the tribulation period leading up to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Keywords
danieldean odleskyfallted nienstedt

