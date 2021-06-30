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How To Avoid The Horror Of Extreme Poverty - Part 2
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122 views • June 30, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we bring you the second part on how to avoid the horror of extreme poverty. We look at, and study, the way of life of countries that were once wealthy but their citizens are now facing some of the harshest poverty known to them.
As Man Made Survival evolves, we invite you to become part of this world wide movement to empower people and bring preparedness as a new way of life.
Always Ready!
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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Contact Me:
[email protected]
As Man Made Survival evolves, we invite you to become part of this world wide movement to empower people and bring preparedness as a new way of life.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
⭐ Join The Alliance ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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