- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 15.JAN.2020

6:00PM EST

#117 // DRAGON'S LAIR - LIVE

As President Donald Trump adventures into the perilous Dragon's Lair of Communist China, Deep State traitors plot traps and ambushes in the eerie halls of the Deep State House - and a noxious fume from Wuhan threatens to stop global trade and wipe out the American middle class - the very engine of US might and power projection on January 15, 2020.

The Haunted House delivers a deadly impeachment spell to the US Senate, Trump reluctantly accepts the quest to confront the Dragon on behalf of the thankless House. Armed with nothing but his iconic hairstyle and a penchant for fiery rhetoric, he bravely ventures into the heart of the labyrinthine lair.

With every step, Trump's bravado and honesty quell his wicked foe. The Chinese dragon, a cunning enemy and shrewd tactician has growing influence - fed by traitorous henchmen in the bowels of Congress and Corporate America. China's horseman, President Xi taunts Trump with trade hireling Democrat armies, terror and debilitating drugs - all of which feed the growing Dragon, while weakening the American Eagle.

As amusing as it may seem to witness the president trying to outwit a dragon with diplomacy, high stakes socio-political rhetoric and economic warfare, the American public is being gaslit to cheer for the Dragon - even though our intrepid adventurer Trump is fighting - and winning - for the American People. The very fate of the individual freedom and nation-state's survival hangs in the balance.

