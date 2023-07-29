- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 15.JAN.2020
6:00PM EST
#117 // DRAGON'S LAIR - LIVE
As President Donald Trump adventures into the perilous Dragon's Lair of Communist China, Deep State traitors plot traps and ambushes in the eerie halls of the Deep State House - and a noxious fume from Wuhan threatens to stop global trade and wipe out the American middle class - the very engine of US might and power projection on January 15, 2020.
The Haunted House delivers a deadly impeachment spell to the US Senate, Trump reluctantly accepts the quest to confront the Dragon on behalf of the thankless House. Armed with nothing but his iconic hairstyle and a penchant for fiery rhetoric, he bravely ventures into the heart of the labyrinthine lair.
With every step, Trump's bravado and honesty quell his wicked foe. The Chinese dragon, a cunning enemy and shrewd tactician has growing influence - fed by traitorous henchmen in the bowels of Congress and Corporate America. China's horseman, President Xi taunts Trump with trade hireling Democrat armies, terror and debilitating drugs - all of which feed the growing Dragon, while weakening the American Eagle.
As amusing as it may seem to witness the president trying to outwit a dragon with diplomacy, high stakes socio-political rhetoric and economic warfare, the American public is being gaslit to cheer for the Dragon - even though our intrepid adventurer Trump is fighting - and winning - for the American People. The very fate of the individual freedom and nation-state's survival hangs in the balance.
#QBits
PODCAST
WATCH LIVE
https://rumble.com/v32rrnq-117-dragons-lair-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq
WEBSITE
https://www.gooddog-usa.com
TRUTH SOCIAL
https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA
TELEGRAM
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL
[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]
https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *
DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support
GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE
http://shrsl.com/3tsy8
NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!
SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!
https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog
DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM
https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program
DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://zstacklife.com/gooddog
( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )
STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!
https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog
( 3 pair for $17.76! )
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.