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The FSB prevented a sabotage planned by the Ukrainian special services at an energy infrastructure facility in the Republic of Crimea.
A citizen of Ukraine, born in 1978, recruited by the SBU, was detained; three high-explosive explosive devices, instructions for their use, and a diagram of the location of power transmission towers in one of the regions of Crimea were seized from him.