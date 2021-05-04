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Wokeness Invades Top Media Outlets: Brainwashing LIES
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11 views • May 04, 2021
Wokeness of the radical left has invaded the top media outlets, including as we know the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Routers, creating false headlines that are promoting the radical left agenda and attempting to bludgeon any resistance to it in the minds of readers.
Free-speech is allowed, but this is just pure propaganda, the USSR would be proud of their "Pravda."
#Wokeness #media #fakenews
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Free-speech is allowed, but this is just pure propaganda, the USSR would be proud of their "Pravda."
#Wokeness #media #fakenews
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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