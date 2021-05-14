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Trump is Getting as Much Engagement on Gab as His Own Platform
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260 views • May 14, 2021
Andrew Torba of https://gab.com joins The Alex Jones Show to encourage President Trump to officially take over his account on Gab after the numbers prove he is getting as much engagement on his mirrored posts as he does on his own platform.
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