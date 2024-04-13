Create New Account
Mayorkas is the chief architect behind the systemic destruction of our southern border
Published 13 hours ago

Secretary Mayorkas is the chief architect behind the Biden administration’s systemic destruction of America’s southern border. Senator Schumer and the entire Senate owe Americans a trial for all to plainly see how Mayorkas has jeopardized and abandoned our country. 


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

