Vatican Hunger Strike

Interview with Stephen Roberts of the People's Internet Radio, Cancel the Cabal, in which I explain why I am about to embark on a hunger strike at the Vatican and inform the public about the global depopulation policy. The interview dates from 2 April 2014.
For details on the 46-days hunger strike I did at the Vatican in 2014 please read my book "Revelation" which can be downloaded free of cost here: https://kevingalalae.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/6.-REVELATION-2.pdf