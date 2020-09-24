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The War On Tommy Robinson | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
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25 views • September 24, 2020
Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern are coming to Australia in July 2018 with events in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets are available now – including a special preview of Lauren Southern’s new “Farmlands” documentary and rare VIP Meet and Greet opportunities!
Melbourne - July 20th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-melbourne/
Perth - July 22nd: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-perth/
Adelaide - July 26th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-adelaide/
Sydney - July 28th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-sydney/
Brisbane - July 29th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-brisbane/
For more information, including the latest updates on Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern coming to Auckland, New Zealand, please go to: https://axiomatic.events
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Website: http://www.laurensouthern.net
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lauren_southern
On Friday May 25th, 2018, Tommy Robinson was arrested for “breaching the peace” while filming outside Leeds Crown Court during the trial of a Muslim grooming gang. The "breaching the peace" charge morphed into another “contempt of court” charge, leading to Robinson’s preexisting suspended three month sentence for “contempt of court” being reinstated and an additional 10 month added. Robinson was swept off the streets and imprisoned within hours - placing him in a facility filled with individuals who would love to see him injured or killed. The court also instituted a shocking “reporting restriction” on the Robinson situation, leading to a media blackout among United Kingdom based publications and citizens.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Melbourne - July 20th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-melbourne/
Perth - July 22nd: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-perth/
Adelaide - July 26th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-adelaide/
Sydney - July 28th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-sydney/
Brisbane - July 29th: https://axiomatic.events/stefan-molyneux-lauren-southern-live-in-brisbane/
For more information, including the latest updates on Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern coming to Auckland, New Zealand, please go to: https://axiomatic.events
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
Website: http://www.laurensouthern.net
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lauren_southern
On Friday May 25th, 2018, Tommy Robinson was arrested for “breaching the peace” while filming outside Leeds Crown Court during the trial of a Muslim grooming gang. The "breaching the peace" charge morphed into another “contempt of court” charge, leading to Robinson’s preexisting suspended three month sentence for “contempt of court” being reinstated and an additional 10 month added. Robinson was swept off the streets and imprisoned within hours - placing him in a facility filled with individuals who would love to see him injured or killed. The court also instituted a shocking “reporting restriction” on the Robinson situation, leading to a media blackout among United Kingdom based publications and citizens.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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