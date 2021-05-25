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Humans Are Quietly Going Extinct
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432 views • May 25, 2021
It’s not the hostage situation of climate change, racial equality, or police reform. It isn’t merely a new coronavirus or nuclear war. This overlooked research makes all of those issues meaningless.
The end of human procreation is right around the bend with a target date of 2045 if human fertility continues its race to the bottom. Of course many would argue that stem cell research offers a way forward.
But a way forward for who? Stem cells are only available to the wealthy. All other classes would die off. Exactly as the authors of the Georgia Guidestones would have it.
This is the hidden hand. As humanity is distracted by Marxist indoctrination infiltration, mass starvation, bio warfare, and over 42.6M abortions conducted in 2020, surpassing the world's leading causes of death.
Humanity itself is slowly dying and barely anyone knows about it.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60aac9bb49136944d808cff8
The end of human procreation is right around the bend with a target date of 2045 if human fertility continues its race to the bottom. Of course many would argue that stem cell research offers a way forward.
But a way forward for who? Stem cells are only available to the wealthy. All other classes would die off. Exactly as the authors of the Georgia Guidestones would have it.
This is the hidden hand. As humanity is distracted by Marxist indoctrination infiltration, mass starvation, bio warfare, and over 42.6M abortions conducted in 2020, surpassing the world's leading causes of death.
Humanity itself is slowly dying and barely anyone knows about it.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60aac9bb49136944d808cff8
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