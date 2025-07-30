Trump's Golden Age - Nets US Billions

July 29 2025 - President Trump, master negotiator, just finished solidifying tariffs, capping off a month of wins, including a huge deal with Japan, and on the peace front, a ceasefire between Cambodia and Laos.

If you missed Sunday’s newsletter on the Martin Luther King, Jr., files, be sure to join Kristi Leigh and me, as we discuss the shocking contents. https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1950269402005537065 (starts at 36:17)

Follow us on X and Facebook:

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com



