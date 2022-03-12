© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Historic Inflation
Follow
0
Share
Report
271 views • March 12, 2022
This Is The Biggest Tax Increase Of Your Life — And It Could Very Easily Get Worse
* Have you noticed the remarkable coincidence in timing?
* Libs began pushing for conflict with Russia at exactly the moment when emergency powers they awarded to themselves started to wane.
* Then, on that basis, they assumed historic war powers.
* Tech companies decide who you like and who you hate.
* They can censor, but they can’t hide inflation.
* [Bidan] knows perfectly well he was lying.
* Our gubment printed way too much $.
* This has been going on for a long time.
* The Fed only has two options left at this point.
* Treasury Secretary: we’re in good financial shape.
* Our ‘leaders’: time to blame someone else for this.
* Average citizens are the biggest losers right now.
* Team Biden’s response to the Ukraine situation is the single most damaging thing any American president has ever done.
* One day, we’ll assess this moment with clear heads.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300404818001
* Have you noticed the remarkable coincidence in timing?
* Libs began pushing for conflict with Russia at exactly the moment when emergency powers they awarded to themselves started to wane.
* Then, on that basis, they assumed historic war powers.
* Tech companies decide who you like and who you hate.
* They can censor, but they can’t hide inflation.
* [Bidan] knows perfectly well he was lying.
* Our gubment printed way too much $.
* This has been going on for a long time.
* The Fed only has two options left at this point.
* Treasury Secretary: we’re in good financial shape.
* Our ‘leaders’: time to blame someone else for this.
* Average citizens are the biggest losers right now.
* Team Biden’s response to the Ukraine situation is the single most damaging thing any American president has ever done.
* One day, we’ll assess this moment with clear heads.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300404818001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.