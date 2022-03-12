Historic Inflation

This Is The Biggest Tax Increase Of Your Life — And It Could Very Easily Get Worse* Have you noticed the remarkable coincidence in timing?* Libs began pushing for conflict with Russia at exactly the moment when emergency powers they awarded to themselves started to wane.* Then, on that basis, they assumed historic war powers.* Tech companies decide who you like and who you hate.* They can censor, but they can’t hide inflation.* [Bidan] knows perfectly well he was lying.* Our gubment printed way too much $.* This has been going on for a long time.* The Fed only has two options left at this point.* Treasury Secretary: we’re in good financial shape.* Our ‘leaders’: time to blame someone else for this.* Average citizens are the biggest losers right now.* Team Biden’s response to the Ukraine situation is the single most damaging thing any American president has ever done.* One day, we’ll assess this moment with clear heads.The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022