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Historic Inflation
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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271 views • March 12, 2022
This Is The Biggest Tax Increase Of Your Life — And It Could Very Easily Get Worse
* Have you noticed the remarkable coincidence in timing?
* Libs began pushing for conflict with Russia at exactly the moment when emergency powers they awarded to themselves started to wane.
* Then, on that basis, they assumed historic war powers.
* Tech companies decide who you like and who you hate.
* They can censor, but they can’t hide inflation.
* [Bidan] knows perfectly well he was lying.
* Our gubment printed way too much $.
* This has been going on for a long time.
* The Fed only has two options left at this point.
* Treasury Secretary: we’re in good financial shape.
* Our ‘leaders’: time to blame someone else for this.
* Average citizens are the biggest losers right now.
* Team Biden’s response to the Ukraine situation is the single most damaging thing any American president has ever done.
* One day, we’ll assess this moment with clear heads.
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300404818001
Keywords
censorshippropagandatucker carlsonfederal reservejoe bidengaslightingeconomic warfarepetrodollarcurrency warreserve currencyjanet yellenjen psakiprice inflationbidenflation
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