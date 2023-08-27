Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“Fortress” 1st Active-Solar-Powered Beehive
channel image
BeeFortressUSA
1 Subscribers
22 views
Published 17 hours ago

Here is the first public glimpse into the world's first active-solar and passive-solar-powered beehive, and a description of how it works. The hive is heated by utility or solar power. The Fortress Beehive is also bear-proof and virtually thief-proof. Other videos on this channel reveal other features of this amazing home for honey bees. https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949  @RealBeeFortress  #ReallySavingTheBees

Keywords
honey beesblack bearsbear-resistant beehivessolar-powered beehive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket