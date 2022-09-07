CHINESE ECONOMY SEEMS POISED TO COLLAPSE. IF CHINA GOES DOWN, WE ALL DO": NOT FEAR PORN

I found it interesting how many comments I've received in the past (and comments I've read on other channels) that accuse me (or the video creator) of pushing FEAR PORN. That is such an ignorant thing to say, like I or (as far as I know, just about everybody else) make any money or get ANYTHING from warning people about things that they should be aware of. ALL WE DO IS LOSE MONEY AND VALUABLE VALUABLE VALUABLE TIME trying to help our fellow Man.This is coming. Make no mistake about it. China's economy will collapse, and then Europe and America will fall. This is not DOOM and GLOOM. It's reality. Accept it or don't. I advise you to get ready, however. GET READY. FOOD. WATER. AMMO. ESCAPE ROUTES.

Don't be that idiot who waits until the last minute when it's already TOO LATE!





Credit: Philosophers Stone





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