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Mind blowing history making manned wing suit flight!
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345 views • February 18, 2020
Dubai’s Jetmen have made history once again: this time for the first 100% autonomous human flight (with vertical takeoff).
The video posted to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai’s, Instagram account (and now YouTube) shows one of the ‘Jetmen’ taking off from X-Dubai’s Dubai Marina location, and then soaring up into the air over JBR.
Unlike previous missions, this marks the first time one of the Jetmen has been able to takeoff straight up in the air, more typical of Marvel’s Iron Man.
The latest mission – which is supported by Expo 2020 – was the first time the pilots have taken off vertically. Typically, as in the last Jetman mission – over China’s Tianmen Mountains – the Jetmen must jump out of a helicopter before engaging their engines.
The video posted to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai’s, Instagram account (and now YouTube) shows one of the ‘Jetmen’ taking off from X-Dubai’s Dubai Marina location, and then soaring up into the air over JBR.
Unlike previous missions, this marks the first time one of the Jetmen has been able to takeoff straight up in the air, more typical of Marvel’s Iron Man.
The latest mission – which is supported by Expo 2020 – was the first time the pilots have taken off vertically. Typically, as in the last Jetman mission – over China’s Tianmen Mountains – the Jetmen must jump out of a helicopter before engaging their engines.
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