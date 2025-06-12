India: Death toll has reached 150, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the region in recent years

According to The New Indian Express, approximately 60 bodies have been recovered at the crash site of a passenger aircraft in western India.

Initial reports indicate the death toll has reached 150, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the region in recent years.

Adding:

✈️🇮🇳 Today’s crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in India — the first fatal accident involving this model — should shock no one who listened to John Barnett.

Barnett, a former Boeing quality manager, spent years warning that 787s were being assembled with serious defects:

• Faulty oxygen systems in up to 1 in 4 planes

• Metal shavings near wiring that could trigger mid-air disasters

• Pressure to cover up quality failures to keep production moving

He said Boeing prioritized speed and profit over safety — and was punished for speaking out.

In March 2024, just days into legal testimony against Boeing, Barnett was found dead. Officially ruled a suicide.

Adding new possibility:

A bird strike may have caused the passenger plane crash in western India, according to NDTV citing aviation experts.

They believe the collision could have reduced the aircraft’s takeoff speed.

Adding... there were horrific videos that I am not posting:

Horrific scenes as emergency services recover charred bodies from the wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 that crashed in Ahmedabad earlier today. No survivors have been reported.

Adding another possibility:

BBC: Flap Retraction Possibly Behind Air India Crash, Say Aviation Experts

Aviation analysts speaking to the BBC have flagged the aircraft's wing flap configuration as a possible factor in its crash shortly after take-off.

Footage shows the aircraft descending rapidly before erupting in a fireball upon impact.

Aviation expert Geoffrey Thomas pointed out that “the undercarriage is still down but the flaps have been retracted,” noting that this is highly unusual just seconds after take-off.

“Normally the landing gear is retracted within 10–15 seconds, but the flaps are only retracted gradually over the next 10–15 minutes,” he explained.

Former pilot Terry Tozer echoed the concern: “It doesn’t look as if the flaps are extended, and that would be an obvious explanation for a failed take-off.”

Marco Chan, ex-pilot and current senior lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University, added: “If the flaps weren’t set correctly, that could point to human error. But the video resolution is too low to confirm anything definitively.”