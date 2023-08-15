Digital Currency ID CBDC Thread 2023.08.14

🪙 LINKS, CREDITS 🪙





The Cloward-Piven Strategy

https://rumble.com/v2ovkpe-the-cloward-piven-strategy.html





Districts and 15-Minute Communities

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwJ33P3o6cc





Russia’s CBDC, The Digital Ruble, To Begin in August [READ WATCH MIRROR]

https://reclaimthenet.org/russias-cbdc-the-digital-ruble-to-begin-in-august





Money, gold, crypto, COWS and coins: What is MONEY?

https://www.brighteon.com/ed1f5138-252c-444e-968f-14cefa437993





WEF Says CBDCs Must Be ‘Implanted Under Your Skin’ if You Want To Participate in Society

https://dainikbidyaloy.com/2023/07/10/wef-says-cbdcs-must-be-implanted-under-your-skin-if-you-want-to-participate-in-society/





LIVE Interview - From A to Z: Everything You NEED to Know about the Great Reset

https://rumble.com/v2bitxc-clay-clark-live-interview-from-a-to-z-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the.html





The Connection Between CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Nano-Technology, MIT, Epstein & Gates

https://timetofreeamerica.com/cbdcs-mit-passports/#scroll-content





The Truth About Executive Order 14067 & Central Bank Digital Currencies

https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content





A HIDDEN GEM in the privacy crypto space: BEAM

https://www.brighteon.com/5f069657-1960-4f5f-b46e-274c4d27d7d1





➖





🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv

https://digialid.truthparadigm.tv

https://threads.truthparadigm.news