The Great Google/YouTube QAnon Purge of 2020: When Does It All End?

As I post this video two of my YouTube Channels are on Suspension from YouTube/Google. On Thursday October 15th Donald Trump spoke at a ABC News Town Hall in Florida where he was asked if he knew about the conspiracy Movement called QAnon. Trump mentioned (as he has done before) that he really knew nothing about the group except that they strongly disagree with pedophilia and that they like him as a President. Little did Trump know at the time that several prominent (I call them Q-Tubers) had been thrown off of YouTube. Earlier this Summer I lost my main channel after seven years on YouTube. Over twenty thousand subs and ten million views later YouTube unilaterally took my channel away over night without any explanation. It sounds like the same thing happened to several of these Q Tube Channels as well. I don't believe in some of the things that come out of the QAnon movement, but I believe in Freedom of Speech and Expression. With what happened on Twitter and Facebook last week with the New York Post And the Hunter Biden story being censored on those two Liberal platforms and what is happening here on Google and YouTube it truly appears that we are living in a Marxist Orwellian State. Just remember one thing. In the end Satan loses.