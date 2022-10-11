This Capsule Can Help Us Understand Our Gut Microbiomes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This just might help you heal your gut faster!
Dr. Noelle Patno, a microbiome scientific educator that has cultivated a distinct approach in nutritional research, talks about a revolutionary capsule that may just help us easily learn more about our gut microbiomes. 🧫
Learning about the state of our gut health is key to gut healing… 🗝️
However, determining its health has been problem professionals have been trying to solve in recent years.
Fortunately, this capsule just might change the game. 💊