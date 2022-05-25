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FULL SHOW: MSM And Biden Admit Democrat Policies Have Started Next American Recession
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70 views • May 25, 2022
In the last 24 hours, dozens of stories and news reports are being filed now saying America is in a recession, and of course, it is the Biden recession. Why all of the sudden is the American media admitting that Biden has caused a recession when it’s been obvious for over a year? Meanwhile, the globalists at the World Economic Forum are no longer hiding their plans for humanity, openly talking about forced medical procedures, microchipping humans, monitoring diet and carbon output; they had such compliance with covid they are now going for it all, world government slavery. A mass shooting happened at a Texas Elementary School, we give live updates on that situation. Leo Zagami joins to talk about the next step in the Illuminati agenda.
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