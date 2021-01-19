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News Panel 15 | Report 228 | The Current Situation: Dangers of Deception, Fraud & Cover Ops
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125 views • January 19, 2021
Thought-provoking conversation on the dangers of the current situation rife with deception on the numbers of cases from high false-positives on the PCR test, unpacking of the vaccine as a genetic engineering bioweapon, dangerous side effects being reported, and information from Pfizer and the MHRA on what really is in the vaccine--synthetic RNA and lipid nanoparticles, among other ingredients. Unexpected dive into the subject of controlled opposition among 5G activists and TI activists, replete with smear operations and harassive bully attacks, the misrepresentation of activists as insane by front-people and governments who use mental health fraud to stop whistleblowing and exposure of govt crime and corruption, and the need for tenacity and truth in all exposure and activism.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Frances Leader’s website/Article mentioned:
https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2
Dr. John Reizer’s website:
https://nofakenews.net/
LINKS FOR MORE:
Frances Leader’s website/Article mentioned:
https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2
Dr. John Reizer’s website:
https://nofakenews.net/
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