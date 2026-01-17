BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ProphesyAgainTV, Amazing Word Ministries, & Messengers Of Present Truth. SDA Pastors Stealing
ProphesyAgainTV Pastor Andrew Henriques, Amazing Word Ministries founder is Emmanuel Nougaisse, & Messengers Of Present Truth International leader is Devaney Haupt. Seventh Day Adventists need to be aware that SDA pastors are in apostasy in more ways than one. Many are violating the commandments. These Present Truth Pastors are preaching sermons that expose their hypocrisy.


Jeremiah 23:21 I have not sent these prophets, yet they ran: I have not spoken to them, yet they prophesied.


Jeremiah 23:30 Therefore, behold, I am against the prophets, saith the Lord, that steal my words every one from his neighbour.


Matthew 21:13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a DEN OF THIEVES.


John 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.


Deuteronomy 24:7 If a man be found stealing any of his brethren of the children of Israel, and maketh merchandise of him, or selleth him; then that thief shall die; and thou shalt put evil away from among you.


#ProphesyAgainTV

#AmazingWordMinistries

#SDA

#Apostasy

#SDAApostasy

#EllenWhite

#SDAChurch

#SeventhDayAdventist

#PresentTruth


War: 5 Nations Plot Against USA. East Wind Invasion By Iran, China, Russia. Venezuela, North Korea https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMS0DPKhYc&t=10s


The Dark Day & The Fall Of China. 7 Judgments & the Tampa Bay Tsunami Prophecy. Sunday Law https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0ahClbl2SM


Putin: The Fall of Russia & Communism. Pope goes to Russian Embassy. Ukrainian Families Separated https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2aZuJ9JsFuI&t=2374s


US-China War Before The Sunday Law. Communism Falls. Trade War, Daniel 11. End Time Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrRAg95BKuY&t=1452s


2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fygHBtGVYLM&t=142s


SDA Prophecy Fulfills! Pope Francis Dies @ 88. 1st Jesuit Pope Ever Met With Vice President JD Vance https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHnb-RYG60k&t=5s


2025 In Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1UIRDHu9XAdGXZxY2cm73b&si=aDrgWF2vs13CB8Yf


2026: Year Of Judgment On Kings & Pastors. Maduro Captured By US, Faces Charges of Drug-Trafficking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1OvsDDscI&t=3291s


White House Violated 1st amendment, Court Ruled. 4th Generation Here: 1863, 1903, 1943, 1983, 2023 https://youtube.com/live/J_rTM3LQq_A


Messengers of Present Truth Ministries, Jeremiah Davis, ProphesyAgainTV Are Teaching False Doctrine https://youtu.be/GI9QtYMxs0k


ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=mwB4SRm5d4FCdbJ-


2025: Year Of Jubilee, Project 2025. Conclave, Pope Opens 5 Portals On Christmas Eve. Saint Nicholas https://youtube.com/live/eMDUlj0qROM


15 Day Prophecy In Revelation. 10 Kings Have Power One Hour With Beast. Ellen White & SDA Prophecy https://youtu.be/EJrMeP40Ggw


Donald Trump Will Be Last President of America. George Washington: First & Last In Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFCltWQE0hw


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

mark of the beastseventh day adventistsunday lawellen whitesda churchden of thievesandrew henriquespresent truthsda apostasysda sermonemmanuel nougaisseamazing word ministriespresent truth sermonprophesyagaintvmessengers of present truthdevaney hauptpastor emmanuel nougaisse exposedpresent truth ministriesprophesy again tv liveemmanuel nougaisse wifesabbath sermonpastors stealingtheft in ministry
