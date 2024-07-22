The Trump Shooting & [Bidan] Coup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson and Jack Posobiec discuss the suspicious timeline of the shooting and Dem party’s coup.
The assassination failed, so they took out Joe.
America changed forever in 8 days.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 July 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jack-posobiec
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1815510778448949567