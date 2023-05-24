U.S. INVADED AT BORDER, MILITARY CAMPS TRAINING INVADERS 5-23-23

Dr. Jane Ruby
May 23, 2023
Coffee Chat: Dr Jane alerts the nation to the full on invasion at our southern border with live feeds in Eagle Pass, Texas by Christie Hutcherson, Doc Pete Chambers, and Michael Yon, the U.S. is under an unfettered invasion by global cabal players prepping real enemy combatants on the inside, the new drjaneruby.com website is up; and a quick review of Sasha Latypova interview last night on Dr. Jane Ruby Stat!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pj1si-u.s.-invaded-at-border-military-camps-training-invaders.html
