PROOF! Jerusalem is Mystery Babylon - Not Rome or America.

Who is “Mystery Babylon” mentioned in the Bible book of Revelation? It certainly isn't Rome as Rome didn't kill a single one of the Old Testament Prophets. It can't be the Roman Catholic Church. The Untied States of America did not kill any of the Apostles of Jesus Christ.
Search the Book of Revelation and you will find that the only city mentioned is Jerusalem, but there are two Jerusalem's Heavenly and Earthly.
Book of Revelation Line by Line Bible Study Playlist:
• Prophecy 101 - Revelation
Preacher's Podcast
Pastor Adam Fannin preaching on the Book of Revelation
