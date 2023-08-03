Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PRIDE. THE BIGGEST PSYOP TO DATE
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
137 Subscribers
69 views
Published Yesterday

It's right in the middle of it all. When people with pride comes together, pride happens. When pride happens, people support one another. When people support one another, resistance and survival happens. And when that happens, people hang. High as we can get em. That's why they attacked our "Pride"... I want my word back. WE need our words back. We need each other back....hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalhidingthisvideoinadifferentcatwgory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket