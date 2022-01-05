"THE RAPE OF BRITAIN" Tommy Robinson Released This, Then His Car was BOMBED.

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British journalist and free speech activist Tommy Robinson’s car was firebombed on Sunday, one day after he released a trailer for his upcoming documentary exposing Muslim grooming gangs.
Robinson’s new documentary, “The Rape of Britain,” will expose the names and faces of those involved with the gangs of migrants raping young British girls in Telford and other towns.
In the promo trailer, one of the alleged survivors names Gulfraz Khan as the leader. Robinson also states that there are five women in Telford alone that have been killed by the gang.