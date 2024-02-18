Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Insanity
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
58 Subscribers
24 views
Published 20 hours ago

Insanity, as Albert Einstein put it,  is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results. So, why is it that we continue to place our hopes in political solutions, in religious institutions or in other leaders and people?  The answer: insanity. But there IS a solution, to all of our problems, and that answer is Jesus' Teachings. The question is: Are you sane enough to put his teachings into practice?

Keywords
jesuseinsteinsanityinsainity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket