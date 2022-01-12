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1/09/2022 Miles Guo: The battle between Xi Jinping and Zeng Qinghong have been initiated by the explosion that happened in the Wulong District of Chongqing and the surfacing of the list of the CCP’s top officials who are going to take office after the 20th Party Congress