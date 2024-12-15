WC με Παράθυρα- WC with windows

Ένα από τα πάμπολα θαύματα που κάνει ο Ταξιάρχης της ξεπεσμένης κι ατάλαντης bimbo με το μεγάλο κεφάλι, είναι ότι....αδυνατίζει. Ναί καλά ακούσατε, δεν χρειάζεται να ψάχνετε λύσεις και ημίμετρα με αμφίβολα αποτελέσματα, πεταχτείτε μέχρι το Κορωπί και τα παραπανίσια κιλάκια θα φύγουν δια....Μαγείας..φυσικά. Όπως διαφημίζει με ορθοδοξότατο τρόπο η Manoula- Gomenoula, κύριος, παχύσαρκος, κάπου στα 180 Kg, παρουσιάστηκε στην ταπεινή καρακίτσ έπαυλη της Καλυψούλας και αφού προσευχήθηκε στον ταξιάρχη της μάγισσας, σε μία μόνον εβδομάδα έχασε 100 Kg. Και για να ξεπληρώσει το καλό που του έκανε ο ταξιάρχης, ως τάμα, πλήρωσε από την τσέπη του τον γυάλινο περίβολο του εξωτερικού χώρου...(οκ, καταλάβαμε τι έγινε, αλλά δεν είναι το θέμα μας αυτό τώρα). Μα.....Καλυψώ, τι κάνεις πιά και έλκεις τόσα θαύματα, δηλαδή, κλ@...ια και θαύμα είσαι ρε γιαγούλα μου.

One of the many wonders that the Taxiarch of the ruined, talentless bimbo with the big head does is that....he slims down. Yes you heard right, no need to look for solutions and half-measures with dubious results, just pop down to Coropi and the extra pounds will be gone by....Magic..of course. As Manoula- Gomenoula orthodoxly advertises, a gentleman, obese, somewhere around 180 Kg, presented himself at the humble super kitch mansion of Kalypsoula and after praying to the witch's brigadier, in just one week he lost 100 Kg. And to repay the good the brigadier did him, as a vow, he paid out of his own pocket for the glass enclosure of the outer room...(ok, we get what happened, but that's not the point now). But.....Calypso, what are you doing now and attracting so many miracles, as you fart and you get a miracle, my little granny.