Dane Wigington
Sep 29, 2022 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/controlling-hurricane-ian/
Was the course and strength of Hurricane Ian just a random act of nature? Or is there much more to the story? This 3+ minute report reveals critically important puzzle pieces. Please view and share.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jzwaBhkeOk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.