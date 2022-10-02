CONTROLLING HURRICANE IAN

Dane Wigington





Sep 29, 2022 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

Was the course and strength of Hurricane Ian just a random act of nature? Or is there much more to the story? This 3+ minute report reveals critically important puzzle pieces. Please view and share.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

