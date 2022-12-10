Who will Pass God's Judgement? | Mark Finley (Revelation 14)

Revelation 14 declares judgment has arrived. It is a present tense judgment. The hour of God’s judgment is here. John declares in no uncertain terms in Revelation 14:7 that “the hour of His judgment has come.” Here is an urgent, present-truth message for the entire world. Notice the text does not say that “the hour of His judgment will come.” It emphatically announces that “the hour of His judgment has come”—in the present tense. Revelation declares, “And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to every one according to his work” (Revelation 22:12). If Christ is coming to give out the rewards, there must, of necessity, be a judgment before He comes to determine who receives which reward when He arrives. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents a series called Three Cosmic Messages. The subject of this video is Revelation 14:7.

