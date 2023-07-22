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The glory that God's Church, the Bride of Christ, will receive after the Rapture
The Last Days
The Last Days
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30 views • July 22, 2023

7-23-2023 Sunday Sermon Message


Meditations of the Week: Psalm 91:1-16


Text: 2 Corinthians 11:1-2


The Bible says It is a Sin for Not believing in the Bloodshed by Jesus Christ

 (John 16:9 KJV)

Repent. Believe in the Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV)

and receive Salvation of your Soul.


https://youtu.be/iZfXD7z7VgI


And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)


Dear friends,

Below are links to book translation titled #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament Please take the time to read and share. I Pray you’ll meet the Lord within the words. Salvation is a free gift but you have to know God's will also by studying His words. Don't stand in front of the Lord empty handed!


English - https://rb.gy/m3njff


Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m


in Christ, Michael 🙏🏼


#KJV #Revelation #kingjamesbible #HolyBible #EndTimes #DayofChrist #Rapture #Tribulation #SecondAdvent #secondcoming #MillennialKingdom #JesusChrist #JesusisGOD #Gospel #GetSaved #Dispensationalism #Apostasy #OneWorldReligion #Salvation #BloodofJesusChrist #Maranatha #Truth #Word #Endtimes #JesusisComing #BibleBeliever #LastDays #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament #Maranatha #GodBlessYou


Keywords
salvationraptureking james biblekjvend timeslast daysgreat tribulationday of christdispensationaljesusisgodbible believerssecond adventmillennium kingdom of jesus christworld gospel mission churchwgm church
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