Climate Change: A New Idol? + A Win For The Good Guys in GA | EpiSOLO #20

In this episode, I discuss the firing of a Georgia teacher for discussing gender with 5th graders (WIN), and how the idolatry of climate cultist M. Kaleo Manuel killed more than 100 people and burned more than 2,000 acres of land in Maui.
Links Discussed
https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-teacher-fired-for-reading-gender-identity-book-to-fifth-graders
https://www.aecf.org/blog/fourth-grade-reading-proficiency-2022
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7LqD5qtN9GR0okV8Cr7WpK?si=d12c85d8845b45ea
