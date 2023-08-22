Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Climate Change: A New Idol? + A Win For The Good Guys in GA | EpiSOLO #20
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
2 Subscribers
7 views
Published a day ago

In this episode, I discuss the firing of a Georgia teacher for discussing gender with 5th graders (WIN), and how the idolatry of climate cultist M. Kaleo Manuel killed more than 100 people and burned more than 2,000 acres of land in Maui.

Links Discussed

https://www.dailywire.com/news/georgia-teacher-fired-for-reading-gender-identity-book-to-fifth-graders

https://www.aecf.org/blog/fourth-grade-reading-proficiency-2022


https://open.spotify.com/episode/7LqD5qtN9GR0okV8Cr7WpK?si=d12c85d8845b45ea

DONATE TO THE SHOW Venmo: @jesusandliberty CashApp: $jesusandliberty

 FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
hawaiiclimatechangeidolatrygachristianpodcasttopchristianpodcastsmauifirebestchristianpodcastgoodchristianpodcastgenderideology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket